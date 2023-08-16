The Fulton County, Georgia, Clerk of Courts says she accidentally released what appeared to be a list of criminal charges against former president Donald Trump, even though a grand jury that later indicted Trump and others was still deliberating. (Aug. 16)
Georgia clerk on mistake before Trump indictment
