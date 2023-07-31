Mar-a-Lago estate’s property manager makes his first court appearance on charges in the classified documents case against former president Donald Trump. Without out a Florida attorney to represent him, Carlos De Oliveira did not enter a plea. (July 31)
Mar-a-Lago property manager appears in Miami court
Mar-a-Lago estate’s property manager makes his first court appearance on charges in the classified documents case against former president Donald Trump. Without out a Florida attorney to represent him, Carlos De Oliveira did not enter a plea. (July 31)