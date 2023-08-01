Special counsel Jack Smith says Donald Trump’s lies “fueled” the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol. “The attack on our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” he said. (Aug. 1)
Special counsel: Trump lies ‘fueled’ Jan. 6 attack
