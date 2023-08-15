Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges he schemed with Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators in the former president’s hoarding of classified documents. (Aug. 15)
Mar-a-Lago manager pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case
