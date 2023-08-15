Trump indictment. Live updates
Explosion in the Dominican Republic
Michael Oher lawsuit
Wander Franco under investigation
Maui fires latest

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges he schemed with Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators in the former president’s hoarding of classified documents. (Aug. 15)

Video

Mar-a-Lago manager pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges he schemed with Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators in the former president’s hoarding of classified documents. (Aug. 15)
 
Share