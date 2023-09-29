AP Top Stories September 29 A

Here’s the latest for Friday September 29th: Government could shut down this weekend; Civil trial involving Trump fraud allegations begins Monday; Mississippi river salt water threatens Louisiana citrus crops; California fast food workers to get a raise.
