Here’s the latest for Thursday, August 3: Former President Trump pleads not guilty to plotting to overturn his 2020 election defeat; Security tight outside federal courthouse; Trump calls charges political; 14 hurt in South Korea stabbing.
AP Top Stories Aug 3 P
