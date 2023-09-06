In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said those responsible for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing violence at the U.S Capitol must be held accountable, including Donald Trump. (Sept. 6) (AP Production by Mike Pesoli)
Vice President Kamala Harris: The AP Interview
In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said those responsible for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing violence at the U.S Capitol must be held accountable, including Donald Trump. (Sept. 6) (AP Production by Mike Pesoli)