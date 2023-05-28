Right-wing populist gains support in Argentina

Right-wing populist Javier Milei gains support in Argentina by blasting ‘political caste’. He believes selling human organs should be legal, climate change is a “socialist lie,” sex education is a ploy to destroy the family and that the Central Bank should be abolished. (May 28) (AP Video: Cristian Kovadloff)
