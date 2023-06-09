Former President Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president. (June 8)
AP Explains: Trump charged over classified documents
