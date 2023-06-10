Former President Donald Trump blasted his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless” during his first public appearance since the charges were unsealed, painting the 37 felony counts as an attack on his supporters. (June 10)
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’
