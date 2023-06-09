Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents. An indictment unsealed Friday alleges he described a Pentagon attack plan and shared a classified map related to a military operation. (June 9)
AP Explains Trump indictment in documents case
Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents. An indictment unsealed Friday alleges he described a Pentagon attack plan and shared a classified map related to a military operation. (June 9)