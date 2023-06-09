New York City residents woke up Friday to the news of a Federal indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges the he mishandled classified documents at his Florida estate. This is Trumps second indictment this year. The first was handed up by a New York Grand Jury. (June 9) (AP video shot by Joseph B. Frederick)
New Yorkers wake up to another Trump indictment
New York City residents woke up Friday to the news of a Federal indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges the he mishandled classified documents at his Florida estate. This is Trumps second indictment this year. The first was handed up by a New York Grand Jury. (June 9) (AP video shot by Joseph B. Frederick)