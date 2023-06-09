Prosecutors say Donald Trump stored documents “in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, and office space, his bedroom, and a storage room,” at his Florida estate. They note tens of thousands of visitors also had access to his club at the time. (June 9)
Trump indictment shows photos of document storage
