Lawyers for Donald Trump met with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump lawyers meet with DOJ officials as decision on Mar-a-Lago charges nears
