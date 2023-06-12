Donald Trump has arrived in Florida ahead of a history-making federal court appearance Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back. AP’s Alanna Durkin Richer explains.(June 12)
AP Explains: Trump’s Fla. Court Appearance
