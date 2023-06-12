Former president Donald Trump will face a federal judge in Miami Tuesday and he’s encouraged supporters to join a protest outside the courthouse. The Miami police chief says he doesn’t expect any issues. (June 12) (AP video: Cody Jackson, Robert Bumsted, Carrie Antlfinger)
Miami chief: No issues expected related to Trump
Former president Donald Trump will face a federal judge in Miami Tuesday and he’s encouraged supporters to join a protest outside the courthouse. The Miami police chief says he doesn’t expect any issues. (June 12) (AP video: Cody Jackson, Robert Bumsted, Carrie Antlfinger)