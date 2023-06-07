Mike Pence opened his 2024 presidential bid Wednesday with an unusually forceful denunciation of former President Donald Trump over Jan. 6. Pence is the first vice president in modern history to challenge his former running mate. (June 7)
Pence launches White House bid with rebuke of Trump
