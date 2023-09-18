Dallas Cowboys
Reno Air Races crash
Russell Brand
Travis Hunter injury
Drew Barrymore

Here’s the latest for Monday September 18th: World leaders head to UN General Assembly; Trump declines to answer questions about January 6th; United Auto Workers strike stretches into Monday; US fighter jet missing after pilot parachutes safely.

Video

AP Top Stories September 18 A

Here’s the latest for Monday September 18th: World leaders head to UN General Assembly; Trump declines to answer questions about January 6th; United Auto Workers strike stretches into Monday; US fighter jet missing after pilot parachutes safely.
 
Share