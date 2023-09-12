“We have some injured, but there is no other way, unfortunately,” said one soldier en route to hospital from Bakhmut area. Meanwhile officials assert that Ukrainian forces have captured more territory from Russia on the eastern and southern fronts.
Injured Ukraine troops evacuated in Bakhmut fighting
