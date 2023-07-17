Human-caused climate change is lengthening droughts in southern France, meaning the reservoirs are increasingly drained to low levels to maintain power generation and water supply to towns and cities. It’s concerning those in the tourism industry, who are working on how to keep their businesses afloat in the long term if water levels remain low or unpredictable. (July 14)
Climate change forces French tourism to adapt
