Five people, including four children, have died and dozens have been rescued in two separate incidents involving migrant boats heading to Greek islands from nearby Turkish shores. Greek authorities say four children died and 18 people were rescued after a boat carrying migrants apparently sank off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Aug. 28)
Fatal migrant boat sinkings off Greece
