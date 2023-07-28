At least 26 people are dead after a small Philippine ferry capsized in what authorities say was caused by passengers moving to one side of the vessel in panic over weather conditions. (July 28) (AP video/Joeal Calupitan and Vicente Gonzales)
At least 26 dead in Philippine ferry accident
At least 26 people are dead after a small Philippine ferry capsized in what authorities say was caused by passengers moving to one side of the vessel in panic over weather conditions. (July 28) (AP video/Joeal Calupitan and Vicente Gonzales)