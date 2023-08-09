41 people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday. (August 9)
41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia
