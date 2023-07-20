A former Venezuelan spy chief and longtime adviser to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez pleaded not guilty Thursday in a New York courtroom to decade-old drug trafficking charges after his extradition a day earlier from Spain. (July 20)
Ex-Venezuelan spy chief faces US drug charges
