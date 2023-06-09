Restoration efforts are underway in the United Arab Emirates as coral reefs face threats from warming waters and pollution. Environment Agency Abu Dhabi is re-planting corals after growing them in nurseries, while Dubai will plant one billion corals along the coast of the emirate. (AP Video: Malak Harb, Production: Teresa de Miguel)
Efforts underway to restore UAE’s coral reefs
