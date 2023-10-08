Men dug through rubble with their bare hands and shovels in western Afghanistan Sunday in desperate attempts to pull victims from the wreckage left by powerful earthquakes that killed at least 2,000 people. (October 8)
Powerful earthquakes kill thousands and flatten entire villages in western Afghanistan
