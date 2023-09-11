Hawaii volcano
9/11 anniversary
NFL: Cowboys crush Giants
Michigan State suspends coach
AP Top 25

People in Morocco slept in the streets of Marrakech for a third straight night as soldiers and international aid teams in trucks and helicopters began to fan into remote mountain towns hit hardest by a historic earthquake. (Sept. 10)

Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescue work continues

