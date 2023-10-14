Tens of millions in the Americas got front-row seats for a rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. What’s called an annular solar eclipse briefly dimmed the skies over sections of the western U.S. and Central and South America on Saturday. (Oct. 14)
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse passes across Americas
Tens of millions in the Americas got front-row seats for a rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. What’s called an annular solar eclipse briefly dimmed the skies over sections of the western U.S. and Central and South America on Saturday. (Oct. 14)