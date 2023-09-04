Metallica postpones concert
The port city of Guayaquil sees thousands of shipments of fruit pass through daily. The country’s geography makes it the perfect place to grow bananas - situated along the Equator, it is temperate all year round. But drug cartels are exploiting this trade - packing cocaine in with legitimate shipments of bananas which pass undetected through ports which are poorly supervised. (August 4) (AP Video/Cesar Olmos)

Drug cartels exploit Ecuador banana industry to ship cocaine

