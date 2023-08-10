The gang-driven violence afflicting Ecuador over the last two years reached an unprecedented level when a presidential candidate known for speaking up against drug cartels and corruption was shot and killed at a political rally in the South American country’s capital. (August 11) (AP Video/Cesar Olmos)
Ecuador in crisis after presidential candidate assassinated
