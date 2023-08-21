Child killer sentenced to life
Southern California earthquake
Tropical Storm Hilary
Trump will skip debate
Streaming this week

Ecuadorians put aside fears of leaving their homes amid unprecedented violence and voted for a new president Sunday in a special election that was heavily guarded by police and soldiers in part due to the assassination of a presidential candidate this month. (August 21)

Video

Ecuadorians choose new president amid increasing violence

Ecuadorians put aside fears of leaving their homes amid unprecedented violence and voted for a new president Sunday in a special election that was heavily guarded by police and soldiers in part due to the assassination of a presidential candidate this month. (August 21)
 
Share