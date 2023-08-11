Relatives of Fernando Villavicencio arrived at the Vertical Cemetery in Quito to bid farewell to the presidential candidate of Ecuador. Tamia Villavicencio, the daughter of the politician, held an emotional moment when she played the drum and sang outside the cemetery in memory of her father. (August 12)
Fernando Villavicencio’s daughter sings tribute as assassinated Ecuadorian politician laid to rest
