Live updates: Maui fires
Trump conspiracy case
Q&A with Kelsea Ballerini
Hunter Biden investigation
What to stream this weekend

Relatives of Fernando Villavicencio arrived at the Vertical Cemetery in Quito to bid farewell to the presidential candidate of Ecuador. Tamia Villavicencio, the daughter of the politician, held an emotional moment when she played the drum and sang outside the cemetery in memory of her father. (August 12)

Video

Fernando Villavicencio’s daughter sings tribute as assassinated Ecuadorian politician laid to rest

Relatives of Fernando Villavicencio arrived at the Vertical Cemetery in Quito to bid farewell to the presidential candidate of Ecuador. Tamia Villavicencio, the daughter of the politician, held an emotional moment when she played the drum and sang outside the cemetery in memory of her father. (August 12)
 
Share