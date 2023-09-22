In an interview with The Associated Press, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said he’s open to using “whatever levers” are available to discourage colleges from the practice of giving preference to the children of alumni and donors. (Sept. 22)
Secretary Cardona focused on making education accesible
