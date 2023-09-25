Josh McDaniel
Russia - Ukraine war
Free COVID Tests
Government shutdown
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey defiantly pushed back against federal corruption charges Monday, saying cash authorities found in his home was from his savings account and on hand for emergencies. (Sept. 25) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
Video

Sen. Menendez says cash found in home from savings, not bribe proceeds

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey defiantly pushed back against federal corruption charges Monday, saying cash authorities found in his home was from his savings account and on hand for emergencies. (Sept. 25) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
 
Share