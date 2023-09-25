Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey defiantly pushed back against federal corruption charges Monday, saying cash authorities found in his home was from his savings account and on hand for emergencies. (Sept. 25) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
Sen. Menendez says cash found in home from savings, not bribe proceeds
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey defiantly pushed back against federal corruption charges Monday, saying cash authorities found in his home was from his savings account and on hand for emergencies. (Sept. 25) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)