U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted Friday on charges that they took bribes for a range of corrupt acts, including having the Democrat use his influence over foreign affairs to benefit the government of Egypt. (September 22)
Sen. Menendez and wife indicted on bribery charges
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted Friday on charges that they took bribes for a range of corrupt acts, including having the Democrat use his influence over foreign affairs to benefit the government of Egypt. (September 22)