Here’s the latest for Wednesday July 5th: Washington D.C. joins growing list of cities with July 4 shootings; Global average temperatures spiked to hottest day in decades; El Paso gunman returns to court; Swedish prosecutors charge activist Greta Thunberg over protest.
AP Top Stories July 5 P
