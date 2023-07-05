AP Top Stories July 5 P

FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3

Here’s the latest for Wednesday July 5th: Washington D.C. joins growing list of cities with July 4 shootings; Global average temperatures spiked to hottest day in decades; El Paso gunman returns to court; Swedish prosecutors charge activist Greta Thunberg over protest.

Video

AP Top Stories July 5 P

