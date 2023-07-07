The 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games have offered El Salvador’s president an opportunity to showcase a safer country amid his government’s crackdown on gangs, but there are concerns over so-called “sportswashing”. (AP video by David Barraza)
Bukele turns to sports to showcase safer El Salvador
