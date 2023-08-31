Not that long ago, Preethi was begging on India’s streets. Her life was transformed since nonprofit group Shishu Mandir gave her an electric rickshaw last year so she could start a ride-hailing service. (Aug. 30) (AP Video: Dheeraj Aithal) (Production: Teresa de Miguel)
An electric rickshaw changed this trans woman’s life
