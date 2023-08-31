India is one of the fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world, and more than 90% of India’s 2.3 million EVs are the cheaper and more popular two- or three-wheelers. Policies to encourage sales, like a $1.3 billion federal government scheme, rising fuel costs over the past decade and consumers awareness of the long-term cost benefits are driving up sales. (Aug 30) (AP Video by Dheerj Aithal)
Electric vehicles on the rise in India
India is one of the fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world, and more than 90% of India’s 2.3 million EVs are the cheaper and more popular two- or three-wheelers. Policies to encourage sales, like a $1.3 billion federal government scheme, rising fuel costs over the past decade and consumers awareness of the long-term cost benefits are driving up sales. (Aug 30) (AP Video by Dheerj Aithal)