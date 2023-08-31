Electric vehicles on the rise in India

India is one of the fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world, and more than 90% of India’s 2.3 million EVs are the cheaper and more popular two- or three-wheelers. Policies to encourage sales, like a $1.3 billion federal government scheme, rising fuel costs over the past decade and consumers awareness of the long-term cost benefits are driving up sales. (Aug 30) (AP Video by Dheerj Aithal)