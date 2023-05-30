Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. (May 30)
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes starts prison term
