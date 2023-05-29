Japanese comic Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura’s sight gag is simple and rather silly, but his bare-all shtick that’s gone viral features a soccer player, a Spice Girl, James Bond, you name it, appearing to be naked, except they’re not really naked at all. (May 29)
Comedian ‘Tony’ Yasumura reveals it’s all about the confidence when performing his near-nude routine
Japanese comic Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura’s sight gag is simple and rather silly, but his bare-all shtick that’s gone viral features a soccer player, a Spice Girl, James Bond, you name it, appearing to be naked, except they’re not really naked at all. (May 29)