Four-time Grammy winner Erykah Badu is expanding her creative endeavors, including a collaboration with fashion house Marni, and a partnership with cannabis brand Cookies, which distributes her “That Badu” product line. The iconic singer-songwriter is also prepping for her highly anticipated “Unfollow Me” tour, which kicks off this month. (June 1) (AP Production by Gary Gerard Hamilton)
Erykah Badu revels in her fashion expansion, music and creativity
