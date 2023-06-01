Kate del Castillo, Stephanie Beatriz hope ‘Elefanta’ inspires young Latinas

Kate del Castillo and Stephanie Beatriz join the Latinx House and an all-star cast of 16 influential Latinas who are lending their voices to a group of animated working elephants who seek to lift each other up so that they all succeed. The animated short is about female empowerment within the Latinx community. Titled, “Elefanta, Que Ninguna Se Quede Balanceándose Sola,” the 4-minute film features a reggaeton remix of a popular Latin American nursery rhyme and seeks to inspire young Latinas. (June 1)