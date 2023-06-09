A giant mural of soccer star Lionel Messi has been painted on the side of a building in the capital of Albania. The tribute to the Argentinian player was created by a compatriot as part of an international festival in Tirana. (June 9) (AP video: Erion Xhabafti)
Messi honored with huge mural in Albania
A giant mural of soccer star Lionel Messi has been painted on the side of a building in the capital of Albania. The tribute to the Argentinian player was created by a compatriot as part of an international festival in Tirana. (June 9) (AP video: Erion Xhabafti)