Greta Lee reflects on what it was like to speak Korean—a language that was previously private to her—on camera in her new film, “Past Lives.” Her co-stars, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, also discuss redefining masculinity and character development. (June 7)
‘Past Lives’ cast discuss nuanced language, redefining masculinity
