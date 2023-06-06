Shameik Moore, star of the box office animated smash “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” loves voice acting. “You’re selling all of that emotion through your voice,” he explained. The second film in the animated franchise steps back into the world of Brooklyn’s own Miles Morales (voiced by Moore), also known as Spider-Man.
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ star Shameik Moore on voice acting
Shameik Moore, star of the box office animated smash “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” loves voice acting. “You’re selling all of that emotion through your voice,” he explained. The second film in the animated franchise steps back into the world of Brooklyn’s own Miles Morales (voiced by Moore), also known as Spider-Man.