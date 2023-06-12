Tom Holland, known among the MCU as one of the actors who accidentally has said too much, says his latest role in the Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room” is also one he can’t elaborate on. Holland says it’s filled with twists and turns the audience is meant to navigate on their own. The series co-stars Amanda Seyfried. (June 12)
Tom Holland once again must refrain from spoiling his latest role
