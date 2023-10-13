European Council President Charles Michel warned Friday that the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict could become a major problem in the bloc because a potential surge in refugees could spur on anti-migrant forces to deepen divisions and by inflaming tensions between backers of Israel and Palestinians.
EU Council leader Charles Michel: The AP interview
European Council President Charles Michel warned Friday that the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict could become a major problem in the bloc because a potential surge in refugees could spur on anti-migrant forces to deepen divisions and by inflaming tensions between backers of Israel and Palestinians.