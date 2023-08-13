Authorities say one person is dead, another was critically injured and several people are unaccounted for following a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. (August 12)
One dead and several unaccounted for after house explosion in Pennsylvania
Authorities say one person is dead, another was critically injured and several people are unaccounted for following a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. (August 12)