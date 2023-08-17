North Dakota authorities released body camera video of a July shooting that killed the gunman and a Fargo police officer and wounded two more officers and a civilian. Investigators found guns, 1,800 rounds of ammunition and explosives in Mohamad Barakat’s vehicle after the shooting. (Aug. 17)
Gunman unleashed barrage of fire on police in Fargo ambush
